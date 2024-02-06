All sections
NewsDecember 11, 2017

Pedestrian struck on Broadway

A 15-year-old girl sustained injuries when she was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of North Frederick Street and Broadway early Saturday afternoon in Cape Girardeau, according to police department public-information officer Rick Schmidt. Schmidt said a driver was traveling east on Broadway when the pedestrian ran from between two cars onto Broadway and was struck...

Ben Matthews
A 15-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing Broadway near the intersection of Broadway and N. Frederick around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. The girl was transported to the hospital and treated for a fractured foot and scrapes.
A 15-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing Broadway near the intersection of Broadway and N. Frederick around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. The girl was transported to the hospital and treated for a fractured foot and scrapes.Andrew J. Whitaker

A 15-year-old girl sustained injuries when she was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of North Frederick Street and Broadway early Saturday afternoon in Cape Girardeau, according to police department public-information officer Rick Schmidt.

Schmidt said a driver was traveling east on Broadway when the pedestrian ran from between two cars onto Broadway and was struck.

“It appears to be, from the initial investigation, that it was just an accident,” Schmidt said. “She just ran out and didn’t see the car.”

Just down the street at Stevie’s Steakburgers, general manager Deana Tunnell heard the impact as she delivered food to a table on the outside patio. Tunnell said the sound of the crash and subsequent screams sent chills down her spine.

First responders were on the scene within one minute, Tunnell said.

The 15-year-old suffered a fractured foot, minor cuts and scrapes from the accident. She was transported from the scene by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

The 500 block of Broadway was shut down for about 15 minutes as first responders administered emergency medical treatment and investigated, Schmidt said.

No charges were filed against the driver, Schmidt said.

“Watching out is paramount — especially now,” Schmidt said. “People are hurrying, it’s the Christmas season, and they’re not necessarily paying attention to what they’re doing. Everybody just has to slow down a little bit and watch out for everybody else.”

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Pertinent address:

500 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

