Pedestrian struck on Broadway

A 15-year-old girl sustained injuries when she was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of North Frederick Street and Broadway early Saturday afternoon in Cape Girardeau, according to police department public-information officer Rick Schmidt.

Schmidt said a driver was traveling east on Broadway when the pedestrian ran from between two cars onto Broadway and was struck.

“It appears to be, from the initial investigation, that it was just an accident,” Schmidt said. “She just ran out and didn’t see the car.”

Just down the street at Stevie’s Steakburgers, general manager Deana Tunnell heard the impact as she delivered food to a table on the outside patio. Tunnell said the sound of the crash and subsequent screams sent chills down her spine.

First responders were on the scene within one minute, Tunnell said.

The 15-year-old suffered a fractured foot, minor cuts and scrapes from the accident. She was transported from the scene by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.