Pedestrian struck in Cape

Emergency personnel responded to an incident where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North West End Boulevard and Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
At the scene, Cape Girardeau Police Department Cpl. Brett Hellmann was only able to confirm that a person was struck by a vehicle at the location and was transported to a hospital.
