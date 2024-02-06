Pedestrian struck by vehicle Tuesday night in Cape

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, Nov. 8, between Merriwether and William streets in Cape Girardeau.
Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for the Cape Girardeau Police Department, said officers responded to the scene a little after 7:40 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries and the driver did not sustain any injuries, he said.
Names or further details have not been released at this time.
