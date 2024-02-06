Pedestrian killed in Cape Girardeau

A pedestrian died Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, after being struck my multiple vehicles in Cape Girardeau, authorities said.
Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said in a release the unidentified victim was traversing South Sprigg Street at its intersection with State Highway 74 at about 5:30 p.m.
Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, but the victim died, Droege said.
No information about the victim was released, pending notification of next of kin.
