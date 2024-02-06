A police investigation is underway into a leave-the-scene incident that sent an adult, male victim to the hospital Sunday night in Cape Girardeau.
The collision occurred at 9:48 p.m. near the intersection of South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and the striking vehicle appeared to be a dark-colored Dodge Charger.
Police issued a news release about the incident Monday afternoon with additional details and a photograph of the vehicle, which a witness reported as being occupied by multiple passengers.
Hann stated the man fell in the roadway and was then struck by a southbound vehicle as he attempted to stand back up.
“The vehicle slowed down momentarily after striking the pedestrian but then continued to drive south on Sprigg and ultimately left the scene of the accident without stopping or checking on the severely injured pedestrian,” the release stated.
The victim was transported from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital where he is currently receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit, according to the release. He has not regained his ability to communicate.
Anyone with information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling its business line at (573) 335-6621, the anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.
