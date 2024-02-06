A police investigation is underway into a leave-the-scene incident that sent an adult, male victim to the hospital Sunday night in Cape Girardeau.

The collision occurred at 9:48 p.m. near the intersection of South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and the striking vehicle appeared to be a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

Police issued a news release about the incident Monday afternoon with additional details and a photograph of the vehicle, which a witness reported as being occupied by multiple passengers.

Hann stated the man fell in the roadway and was then struck by a southbound vehicle as he attempted to stand back up.