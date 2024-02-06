Pedestrian dies after being struck by car near Puxico

PUXICO, Mo. — A 33-year-old woman was killed Saturday night when she was struck by a car on Highway 51, one-quarter of a mile south of Puxico.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol, Joshua M. Swasho, 22, of Essex, Missouri, was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu northbound at 9:15 p.m. Saturday when it struck Jessica L. Williams of Puxico in the roadway.
Williams was transported by ambulance to Poplar Bluff (Missouri) Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead by Dr. Ramesh Guthikonda at 10:22 p.m. She is the 16th fatality in Troop E this year.
