Peach crops damaged by winter freeze, late frosts

Peach growers in Southeast Missouri and Southwest Illinois reported severe damage to their 2023 harvests caused by sub-freezing temperatures in December and late frosts in March and April.

The National Weather Service website reports that the temperature on Dec. 23 in Cape Girardeau dropped to 5 below zero.

Bill Beggs, owner of Pioneer Orchards in Cape Girardeau, said the extreme cold killed a majority of the buds on his peach trees.

"We're probably left with 20% of our crop," Beggs said. "It's going to be a very short peach season."

Vendors at the West Park Mall farmers market reported similar losses. Jeanne Brumleve, owner of Brumleve Farms in Cobden Illinois, was the only vendor selling peaches at the market Thursday, June 22. She said she and her husband, Dan, lost 70% of their peach crop due to the cold weather. Another vendor, Levi Lingle of Lingle Farms also in Cobden, said he lost all but 1% of his peach crop.

Jeanne Brumleve (right), owner of Brumleve farms in Cobden, Illinois, sells peaches on Thursday, June 22, at the West Park Mall farmer's market in Cape Girardeau. Brumleve was the only vendor with peaches to sell at the market. Brumleve said, similar to many peach growers in Southeast Missouri and Southwest Illinois, her farm lost 70% of its crop caused by cold temperatures in December and late frosts in March and April. Danny Walter

Donna Aufdenberg, a field specialist in horticulture at the University of Missouri Cooperative Extension Service in Cape Girardeau County, said she has talked to peach growers in Southeast Missouri facing the same situation. She noted that warmer fall seasons can also have a negative effect.

"Missouri weather is notorious for staying warm way into November, and that might be great for us as people, but it's not so great when we talk about plants that need to really shut down and be hardening off and going dormant so then we run into problems with severe temperature drops in the winter," Aufdenberg said.