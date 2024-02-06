PBS crew filming in Cape; Glenn House to be featured

Few Cape Girardeau attractions compare to the Glenn House for beauty and historic significance, and “Missouri Life,” a show produced by PBS affiliate KMOS-TV in Warrensburg, Missouri, filmed there and at several other locations this week for an episode to air this fall.

Show producer Christy Millen said the show typically finds exciting, interesting places via “Missouri Life” magazine, produced in Boonville, Missouri.

Meredith Hoenes, host of “Missouri Life,” said she’s enjoyed spending time in Cape Girardeau this week.

“It’s a quaint, attractive, pretty place,” Hoenes said.

“Missouri Life” is in its third season, Hoenes said, and is up for two Emmy Awards.

Jane Stephens, left, Mary Lou Bass and Tom Bass ad-lib a tour of the Glenn House as Eric Boedeker of KMOS-TV films them Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

KMOS operates from the University of Central Missouri near Sedalia. PBS affiliates in Kansas City, Missouri, and St. Louis have picked up the show, Hoenes added.

Hoenes said the KMOS crew has been “amazing” in finding cities in Missouri to feature, scouting locations, finding contacts and building a show from footage it shoots.

Hoenes said more than 40 hours of film is shot for each 30-minute episode, typically over five to seven days on location.

Producer Millen said episodes will be available online at kmos.org after they’ve aired, which should be in October or November.

Each season has six locations and one “best of” episode, Millen said.

Tom Grantham, board president of the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau, which operates the Glenn House, said he thought it was a great opportunity to showcase one of Cape Girardeau’s important historical and cultural offerings.

The Glenn House, built in 1883, opened as a house museum in 1974 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.

Extensive fundraising and efforts by the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau made restoration possible and allows for continued maintenance, Grantham said.