PB native enjoying time in one of world's most isolated places

Editor's note: this is the second part of a two-part story.

Poplar Bluff, Missouri, native Lara Christy arrived on Ascension Island from the United States in mid-April. After three months, it is safe to say she is enjoying life on the remote island in the south Atlantic Ocean.

"Ascension and Saint Helena (800 miles to the southeast of Ascension) are both UK territories, and the residents from Saint Helena are native islanders who have a unique dialect with a British accent," said Christy, a nurse who was seeking a better work/life balance. "There are two currencies here on the island, with both (British) pounds and (American) dollars.

"Most current residents are from the UK, Africa, the Caribbean, the Philippines and the U.S. It's enjoyable to become acquainted with all of these different cultures."

Ascension Island is a volcanic island with very poor soil -- but that has not prevented it from becoming home to some interesting biodiversity.

"In the 1800s, Charles Darwin and others brought in various species of plants and animals to the island, so the variety of flora and fauna here is very odd," Christy said. "Some nonnative pine trees were planted so that ships could build new masts and continue their journey if they were stranded with a broken mast. The U.S. base has a hydroponic system so they can grow some of the foods that we eat on the base."

Ascension Island has an auxiliary airfield shared by the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Air Force of Great Britain. Christy now works in the medical clinic for the U.S. base.

Christy said the drinking water comes from a reverse osmosis plant, in part because the island does not receive much rain -- plus the tropical sun keeps things warm year-round.

"Because we are a few degrees south of the equator, it's currently winter, but it's still very mild weather in the 70s on most days," Christy said. "There is volcanic pea gravel on almost all ground surfaces, and it's called 'klinka.'

"The klinka is very abrasive, and it wears out shoes and tires quickly. It makes for some very adventurous hiking, with slippery surfaces and steep hills."

The higher elevations of Ascension are cooler, however.