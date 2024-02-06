PB man arrested for alleged drug offenses

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man was taken into custody Saturday evening for several alleged drug violations.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, troopers arrested Michael Taylor, 51, for alleged possession of a controlled substance (three types of narcotics and marijuana), driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway. The arrest occurred about 7 p.m.
Taylor was taken to Butler County Sheriff's Office and held for 12 hours.
