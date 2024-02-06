PB attorney charged with witness tampering

According to the complaint, Bascom allegedly tried to purposely dissuade Broddrick Annesser from assisting in the prosecution of his father, Roger Annesser. Roger Annesser is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to the probable-cause statement sworn out by Dunklin County sheriff’s deputy Shawn Maddox, Broddrick Annesser alleges he was approached by Bascom on May 13. The younger Annesser said Bascom told him to plead the Fifth Amendment to every question he would be asked in court about the case. Bascom allegedly told Broddrick doing so would result in the case being dropped.

If convicted, Bascom could face up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. It is also possible Bascom could face disbarment if he is convicted.