NewsMay 18, 2021

PB attorney charged with witness tampering

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A Poplar Bluff defense attorney is facing charges of witness tampering in Dunklin County. Richard Bascom allegedly tried to get his client’s son to plead the Fifth Amendment in order to get the client exonerated, according to court documents filed in Dunklin County. ...

Mike Buhler

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A Poplar Bluff defense attorney is facing charges of witness tampering in Dunklin County.

Richard Bascom allegedly tried to get his client’s son to plead the Fifth Amendment in order to get the client exonerated, according to court documents filed in Dunklin County.

A warrant has been issued for Bascom charging him with the Class D felony of tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution.

According to the complaint, Bascom allegedly tried to purposely dissuade Broddrick Annesser from assisting in the prosecution of his father, Roger Annesser. Roger Annesser is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to the probable-cause statement sworn out by Dunklin County sheriff’s deputy Shawn Maddox, Broddrick Annesser alleges he was approached by Bascom on May 13. The younger Annesser said Bascom told him to plead the Fifth Amendment to every question he would be asked in court about the case. Bascom allegedly told Broddrick doing so would result in the case being dropped.

If convicted, Bascom could face up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. It is also possible Bascom could face disbarment if he is convicted.

