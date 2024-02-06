All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 24, 2018

Payne to retire from CTC in June; new director named

After 28 years with the Cape Girardeau public school system, Career and Technology Center director Rich Payne will retire at the end of June. Payne, who has been the CTCï¿½s director for 18 years, said what heï¿½s most proud of is the centerï¿½s continued efforts to upgrade and create innovative programming for the region...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Rich Payne is director of the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.
Rich Payne is director of the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.Southeast Missourian file

After 28 years with the Cape Girardeau public school system, Career and Technology Center director Rich Payne will retire at the end of June.

Payne, who has been the CTCï¿½s director for 18 years, said what heï¿½s most proud of is the centerï¿½s continued efforts to upgrade and create innovative programming for the region.

ï¿½One of my most rewarding things has been to create programming that assists students ages 15 to 65 to move into the world of work or move forward in one of our programs and better themselves,ï¿½ Payne said.

The educational work, which builds up the local economy, is ï¿½very rewarding,ï¿½ Payne added.

While CTC offers many programs unique in the state, such as the high-school-level licensed practical nurse, or LPN, program, thereï¿½s still room to grow, Payne said.

For instance, ï¿½I still donï¿½t think weï¿½re close to fulfilling the needs in our regionï¿½s technology area,ï¿½ Payne said, ï¿½but itï¿½s all about finding opportunities and moving forward.ï¿½

While it wasnï¿½t his personal accomplishment, Payne said, he is pleased to see the creation of Cape College Center on the same campus as CTC.

Cape College Center brings higher education and lower division coursework to people in the area, and supports associate degrees through Mineral Area College, Payne said.

ï¿½Itï¿½s helped make this campus a one-stop shop for technical education,ï¿½ Payne said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As to Payneï¿½s plans for his retirement, he said, ï¿½All options are open.ï¿½

He said it isnï¿½t really his focus just yet, as he still has work to do at CTC.

Payneï¿½s successor, Libby Guilliams, is the assistant director for post-secondary studies.

She knows the institution, its mission and its people, Payne said, and he has every confidence heï¿½s leaving CTC in the best hands.

ï¿½I have a phenomenal, and I do mean phenomenal, resource in the support at this school,ï¿½ Payne said. ï¿½They make up this school, not Rich Payne, not Libby Guilliams. Itï¿½s the people that run this school.ï¿½

Payne said CTCï¿½s mission is clear: ï¿½If we can help students get skills, elevate themselves and the economy, weï¿½re doing good things,ï¿½ Payne said. ï¿½Itï¿½s been a good run at a good place, and Iï¿½m leaving it in good hands.ï¿½

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

1080 S. Silver Springs Road, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy