Payne to retire from CTC in June; new director named

After 28 years with the Cape Girardeau public school system, Career and Technology Center director Rich Payne will retire at the end of June.

Payne, who has been the CTCï¿½s director for 18 years, said what heï¿½s most proud of is the centerï¿½s continued efforts to upgrade and create innovative programming for the region.

ï¿½One of my most rewarding things has been to create programming that assists students ages 15 to 65 to move into the world of work or move forward in one of our programs and better themselves,ï¿½ Payne said.

The educational work, which builds up the local economy, is ï¿½very rewarding,ï¿½ Payne added.

While CTC offers many programs unique in the state, such as the high-school-level licensed practical nurse, or LPN, program, thereï¿½s still room to grow, Payne said.

For instance, ï¿½I still donï¿½t think weï¿½re close to fulfilling the needs in our regionï¿½s technology area,ï¿½ Payne said, ï¿½but itï¿½s all about finding opportunities and moving forward.ï¿½

While it wasnï¿½t his personal accomplishment, Payne said, he is pleased to see the creation of Cape College Center on the same campus as CTC.

Cape College Center brings higher education and lower division coursework to people in the area, and supports associate degrees through Mineral Area College, Payne said.

ï¿½Itï¿½s helped make this campus a one-stop shop for technical education,ï¿½ Payne said.