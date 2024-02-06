All sections
NewsApril 14, 2017

Paving work reduces Route K in Bollinger County

Southeast Missourian

Route K in Bollinger County between Route EE and Route O will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. A MoDOT news release states the work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation>/b>

Local News
