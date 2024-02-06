All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 30, 2017

Pavers to be installed at Veterans Memorial at Cape County Park

The walkway at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Cape County Park North is getting an upgrade. County park superintendent Bryan Sander said at Thursday’s county commission meeting the existing sidewalk soon will be replaced with donated pavers. The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted to accept one of two bids received for paver installation...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

The walkway at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Cape County Park North is getting an upgrade.

County park superintendent Bryan Sander said at Thursday’s county commission meeting the existing sidewalk soon will be replaced with donated pavers.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted to accept one of two bids received for paver installation.

Stork Landscaping of Cape Girardeau successfully bid the job at $16,500.

Sander said Thursday he had yet to meet with the landscaper, so he was unsure of the timeline, but he said the project likely would begin soon.

“Sometime around the first of August, at a guess,” Sander said, but added nothing definite was scheduled.

The entire project, including a new wall, needs to be completed before a scheduled event Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, Sander said.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau is leading the memorial plaza project.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In February, VFW member David Cantrell told the Southeast Missourian the entire project will cost about $100,000.

The project includes Freedom Rock, a 32-ton limestone boulder with a mural honoring Missouri’s heroes of war, as painted by Iowa artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II.

Also on site will be a concrete wall carrying the names of about 600 veterans from Cape Girardeau County who are honored with the American flags posted in the park.

A half-dozen benches also are planned for the site.

Cantrell said in February the benches and granite pavers will provide fundraising opportunities to help with the project’s cost.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

2400 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers i...
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abu...
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy