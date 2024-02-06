Pavers to be installed at Veterans Memorial at Cape County Park

The walkway at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Cape County Park North is getting an upgrade.
County park superintendent Bryan Sander said at Thursday’s county commission meeting the existing sidewalk soon will be replaced with donated pavers.
The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted to accept one of two bids received for paver installation.
Stork Landscaping of Cape Girardeau successfully bid the job at $16,500.
Sander said Thursday he had yet to meet with the landscaper, so he was unsure of the timeline, but he said the project likely would begin soon.
“Sometime around the first of August, at a guess,” Sander said, but added nothing definite was scheduled.
The entire project, including a new wall, needs to be completed before a scheduled event Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, Sander said.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau is leading the memorial plaza project.
In February, VFW member David Cantrell told the Southeast Missourian the entire project will cost about $100,000.
The project includes Freedom Rock, a 32-ton limestone boulder with a mural honoring Missouri’s heroes of war, as painted by Iowa artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II.
Also on site will be a concrete wall carrying the names of about 600 veterans from Cape Girardeau County who are honored with the American flags posted in the park.
A half-dozen benches also are planned for the site.
Cantrell said in February the benches and granite pavers will provide fundraising opportunities to help with the project’s cost.
Pertinent address:
2400 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
