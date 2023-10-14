Pavement work to reduce NB I-55 in Scott County
Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County, from Mile Marker 66 to Mile Marker 7,5 will be reduced to one lane with an 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. A MoDOT news release said the work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, through Friday, Nov. 3.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.