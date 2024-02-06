Contractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/U.S. 62 interchange (Exit 67) in Miner, Missouri, necessitating the overnight closure of the northbound I-55 on and off ramps. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the ramps will close at 7 p.m. Monday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Aug. 31. A signed detour will be in place, the release said.
Route PP in Bollinger County from Route FF to County Road 514 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway, a MoDOT news release said. The work will be done from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation