Route PP in Bollinger Co. for culvert replacement

Route PP in Bollinger County from Route FF to County Road 514 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway, a MoDOT news release said. The work will be done from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation