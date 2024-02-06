All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 24, 2021

Pavement work to close NB I-55 ramps in Miner overnight; Route PP in Bollinger Co. for culvert replacement

Contractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/U.S. 62 interchange (Exit 67) in Miner, Missouri, necessitating the overnight closure of the northbound I-55 on and off ramps. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the ramps will close at 7 p.m. Monday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Aug. 31. A signed detour will be in place, the release said...

Southeast Missourian

Pavement work to close NB I-55 ramps in Miner overnight

Contractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/U.S. 62 interchange (Exit 67) in Miner, Missouri, necessitating the overnight closure of the northbound I-55 on and off ramps. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the ramps will close at 7 p.m. Monday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Aug. 31. A signed detour will be in place, the release said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Route PP in Bollinger Co. for culvert replacement

Route PP in Bollinger County from Route FF to County Road 514 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway, a MoDOT news release said. The work will be done from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Ca...
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy