Pavement repairs close Sikeston ramp

Contractor crews are scheduled to repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, Missouri, at mile marker 66 in Scott County.

As work progresses, motorists should anticipate ramp closures, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release said. The ramp from southbound I-57/westbound U.S. 60 onto southbound I-55 will be closed with a signed detour available.

The ramp will close at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 and reopen at 7 a.m. Sept. 5, the release said. As pavement repairs at the onramp are made, southbound I-55 will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction in the vicinity of the interchange.