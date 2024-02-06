Pavement repairs close Sikeston ramp

Contractor crews are scheduled to repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, Missouri, at mile marker 66 in Scott County.
As work progresses, motorists should anticipate ramp closures, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release said. The ramp from southbound I-57/westbound U.S. 60 onto southbound I-55 will be closed with a signed detour available.
The ramp will close at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 and reopen at 7 a.m. Sept. 5, the release said. As pavement repairs at the onramp are made, southbound I-55 will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction in the vicinity of the interchange.
The ramp from northbound I-55 to northbound I-57 will close at 7 p.m. Sept. 5, with a signed detour available. The ramp is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Sept. 6, the report said.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas.
For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
--Missouri Department of Transportation
