Paul Zenith Daniel Long, 95, of Marble Hill passed away Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Sept. 1, 1928, in Scopus to Daniel F. and Nancy Francie Elizabeth Hanners Long.

Paul and Ruth Annie Caroline Cook Long were married Nov. 8, 1952, at the Bollinger County courthouse.

He served in the Korean War in the U.S. Army.

He worked as a mill operator at MFA Jackson.

He was a member of Hurricane Fork Baptist Church in Marble Hill.

Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing.