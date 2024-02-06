All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 6, 2024

Paul Long

Paul Zenith Daniel Long, 95, of Marble Hill passed away Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. He was born Sept. 1, 1928, in Scopus to Daniel F. and Nancy Francie Elizabeth Hanners Long. Paul and Ruth Annie Caroline Cook Long were married Nov. 8, 1952, at the Bollinger County courthouse...

Paul Zenith Daniel Long, 95, of Marble Hill passed away Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Sept. 1, 1928, in Scopus to Daniel F. and Nancy Francie Elizabeth Hanners Long.

Paul and Ruth Annie Caroline Cook Long were married Nov. 8, 1952, at the Bollinger County courthouse.

He served in the Korean War in the U.S. Army.

He worked as a mill operator at MFA Jackson.

He was a member of Hurricane Fork Baptist Church in Marble Hill.

Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Survivors include a son, Michael Long of Marble Hill; honorary grandsons, Brandon and Layton; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and two sisters, Idell Mayfield and Eula James.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill.

Funeral service was on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Steven Sander officiating.

Burial was at Pulliam Cemetery in Millersville.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Missouri Veterans Home.

Online condolences may be made at fordandlileyfuneralhome.com.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy