Paul Zenith Daniel Long, 95, of Marble Hill passed away Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
He was born Sept. 1, 1928, in Scopus to Daniel F. and Nancy Francie Elizabeth Hanners Long.
Paul and Ruth Annie Caroline Cook Long were married Nov. 8, 1952, at the Bollinger County courthouse.
He served in the Korean War in the U.S. Army.
He worked as a mill operator at MFA Jackson.
He was a member of Hurricane Fork Baptist Church in Marble Hill.
Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include a son, Michael Long of Marble Hill; honorary grandsons, Brandon and Layton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and two sisters, Idell Mayfield and Eula James.
Visitation was held Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill.
Funeral service was on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Steven Sander officiating.
Burial was at Pulliam Cemetery in Millersville.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Missouri Veterans Home.
Online condolences may be made at fordandlileyfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.