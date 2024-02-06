Patton youth injured in ATV crash

An ATV crash near Patton, Missouri, seriously injured a 13-year-old Patton resident.
A state Highway Patrol report stated the juvenile was riding a 2014 Can-Am ATV on County Road 376 about a mile south of Patton when the vehicle crashed.
The youth was taken to a St. Louis hospital.
