September 19, 2023

Patton youth injured in ATV crash

Southeast Missourian

An ATV crash near Patton, Missouri, seriously injured a 13-year-old Patton resident.

A state Highway Patrol report stated the juvenile was riding a 2014 Can-Am ATV on County Road 376 about a mile south of Patton when the vehicle crashed.

The youth was taken to a St. Louis hospital.

