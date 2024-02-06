All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 27, 2022

Patton man arrested for alleged injuries to child

A Patton, Missouri, man has been arrested in connection with an alleged incident that involved injuries to a 1-year-old boy. According to a social media post from Bollinger County, Missouri, Sheriff Casey Graham, Dalton Chapman (no age given) was arrested after emergency services personnel responded to a report of the boy having suffered "traumatic injuries." The boy was taken to a pediatric hospital for treatment...

Southeast Missourian
Dalton Chapman
Dalton Chapman

A Patton, Missouri, man has been arrested in connection with an alleged incident that involved injuries to a 1-year-old boy.

According to a social media post from Bollinger County, Missouri, Sheriff Casey Graham, Dalton Chapman (no age given) was arrested after emergency services personnel responded to a report of the boy having suffered "traumatic injuries." The boy was taken to a pediatric hospital for treatment.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A law enforcement investigation resulted in Chapman's arrest. He has been charged with three felonies -- first-degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child/serious physical injury and resisting/interfering with arrest.

Graham said Chapman remains in custody at the county jail with no bond.

Graham's post did not indicate where the alleged incident occurred.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy