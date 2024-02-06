Patton man arrested for alleged injuries to child

A Patton, Missouri, man has been arrested in connection with an alleged incident that involved injuries to a 1-year-old boy.
According to a social media post from Bollinger County, Missouri, Sheriff Casey Graham, Dalton Chapman (no age given) was arrested after emergency services personnel responded to a report of the boy having suffered "traumatic injuries." The boy was taken to a pediatric hospital for treatment.
A law enforcement investigation resulted in Chapman's arrest. He has been charged with three felonies -- first-degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child/serious physical injury and resisting/interfering with arrest.
Graham said Chapman remains in custody at the county jail with no bond.
Graham's post did not indicate where the alleged incident occurred.
