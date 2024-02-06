Patti Wibbenmeyer never figured on a court-clerk career that has lasted 37 years, including eight years as Cape Girardeau County circuit clerk.

But Wibbenmeyer, who is retiring today, found the job rewarding.

Over the years, she said, ï¿½I have seen a lot of judges and clerks come and go.ï¿½

Congratulatory plaques are seen Friday during a retirement party for Patti Wibbemneyer at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson to mark the end of Wibbenmeyer's 37 years as a court clerk. TYLER GRAEF

Wibbenmeyer was honored at a retirement party Friday in the large courtroom at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.

Charleen ï¿½Charlieï¿½ Biester, who served 19 years as a deputy circuit clerk and nearly four years as secretary to the circuitï¿½s presiding judge, was elected in November and will take over as circuit clerk Tuesday.

Wibbenmeyer, a Perryville, Missouri, native, took a job in the circuit clerkï¿½s office in August 1981 after graduating from Patricia Stevens Career College in St. Louis.

She became chief deputy in 1999, working under then circuit clerk Charles Hutson.

Hutson served nine terms as circuit clerk.

After he announced he would not seek a 10th term, Wibbenmeyer decided to seek the job.

ï¿½Iï¿½ve been here a long time and I just donï¿½t want it to go to someone who doesnï¿½t know how to run the office,ï¿½ she told the Southeast Missourian in February 2010.

ï¿½I just canï¿½t imagine not being here,ï¿½ Wibbenmeyer said at the time. ï¿½I have been here since I was 19 years old and I feel like this is home.ï¿½

During her career, she has handled numerous court tasks.

She started out working with juvenile cases and handling the accounting work.

ï¿½I helped process child-support payments, which eventually became my main job,ï¿½ she remembered.

In 1999, she moved to other duties after the state centralized the processing of child-support payments in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Wibbenmeyer took over court-clerk duties involving lawsuits and divorce cases.

She has served as circuit clerk since Jan. 1, 2011. In that role, she has worked in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson circuit court offices, and supervised 24 deputy clerks.

The circuit clerkï¿½s office deals with everything from small-claims to murder cases, she said.