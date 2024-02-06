All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 28, 2018
Patrol: Man arrested after 100-mile chase in tractor-truck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a man in a stolen tractor-truck led officers on a chase of about 100 miles before the truck caught fire. The driver tried to flee on foot but was arrested when he became caught on a barbed-wire fence and couldn't free himself...
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a man in a stolen tractor-truck led officers on a chase of about 100 miles before the truck caught fire.

The driver tried to flee on foot but was arrested when he became caught on a barbed-wire fence and couldn't free himself.

The patrol said in a news release Tuesday the chase began Saturday in Kansas City and ended in Boonville, Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Authorities thought the driver was involved in a shooting.

The truck reached speeds up to 73 mph and ran over several tire deflation devices on Interstate 70. The vehicle caught fire near Boonville. The highway patrol helicopter directed officers to where the driver fled into a barbed-wire fence just north of the interstate.

Authorities found a plastic bag of what they suspect was methamphetamine.

It was not clear what charges the suspect might face.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryProvide FeedbackContent Suggestions
Related
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy