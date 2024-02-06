All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 19, 2021

Patrol IDs suspect in Poplar Bluff officer-involved shooting

The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting, which occurred just after midnight Wednesday morning on Poplar Bluff’s south side. On Thursday, the patrol released the name of the suspect who was killed in the incident...

Paul Davis
story image illustation

The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting, which occurred just after midnight Wednesday morning on Poplar Bluff’s south side.

On Thursday, the patrol released the name of the suspect who was killed in the incident.

Bennie D. Foster, 55, of Poplar Bluff died at the scene on Highway 53, said Sgt. Clark Parrott, public information officer for Troop E.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a burglar alarm at a business in Poplar Bluff,” Parrott said Wednesday.

Officers, he said, were confronted by a man with a weapon “in a threatening manner” and they “discharged their weapons, striking the subject.”

The Poplar Bluff Police Department, Parrott said, requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control investigate the officer-involved incident.

Four Poplar Bluff officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, said Police Chief Danny Whitely on Wednesday, while the Highway Patrol investigates the incident.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy