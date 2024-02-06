Patrol ends field tests for drugs amid fentanyl concerns

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is no longer field testing for illegal substances during police raids and traffic stops, citing concerns about exposing troopers to fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reported the patrol informed prosecutors of the change last year and the policy took effect this month.

Field testing provides immediate evidence prosecutors can use as probable cause to file charges. Now, material is sent straight to a lab, but those results can take several weeks. Some prosecutors worry that without immediate testing, they'll have to delay filing charges against drug suspects.

The patrol "has put protocols in place for limited rapid testing in a laboratory setting when necessary for prosecution or continuation of an investigation," patrol spokesman John Hotz told the Courier-Post.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opiate painkiller that's dangerous to the touch or even if it becomes airborne. Some officers across the country have become ill handling illegally obtained raw fentanyl powder that frequently comes from labs in Mexico. It often is sold as heroin, but is far more dangerous to drug abusers. It also often is mixed with heroin and other drugs to create a more powerful high for the user.