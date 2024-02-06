Patrol arrests man for alleged DWI

A Charleston, Missouri, man was arrested Thursday afternoon on a variety of alleged offenses.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Tabatha Ivie, 44, was taken into custody in Scott County for alleged driving while intoxicated (drugs), careless and imprudent driving causing an accident, driving with no insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.
He was taken to the county jail and released.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.