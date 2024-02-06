Patching project to close portion of North Main Street in Cape

The northbound lane in the 100 block of North Main Street in Cape Girardeau will be closed starting Thursday, Feb. 9, for street patching as a result of a municipal water project.
Nicolette Brennan, city public information officer, said in a release Monday, Feb. 6, that the goal is to complete the work ahead of Valentine's Day.
A "local traffic only" sign will direct traffic from the affected area to Spanish Street. The southbound lane of the roadway will remain open.
