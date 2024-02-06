Pastor steps down as outrage builds over sermon

MALDEN, Mo. -- The lead preacher of First General Baptist Church of Malden is taking a leave of absence after learning in a very public way that hell hath no fury like women scorned for being fat, stinky and living life sans makeup.

The Rev. Stewart-Allen Clark has at least temporarily left his pastorship and is "seeking professional counseling" after a Sunday sermon went viral in which he wonders aloud why wives "let themselves go," jokes that scientists have found wedding cake diminishes the female sex drive and admonishes women not to get their haircut or look "butch."

"You need to know this," Clark says during his Feb. 21 Sunday sermon in Malden, a community of about 4,200 in Dunklin County.

"Men have a need for their women to look like women. And sweatpants don't cut it all of the time. Wearing flip-flops and pajamas to Walmart -- that ain't gonna work. Ain't nothing attractive about that. Men want their wives to look good at home and in public."

During the 22-minute sermon posted on YouTube, Clark laughingly regales how he counseled a couple in which the wife looked like a "sumo wrestler," praises his own wife for working to be a "bean pole," thanks God for makeup, brags of a friend who set a "divorce weight" for his wife, and advised husbands "whenever she's not in the mood" to dig out their Bibles. The topics are routine for Clark, according to some internet reports.

"One little boy said to the other boy: Why do girls wear makeup and perfume?'" waxed Clark. "Because they're ugly, and they stink. You don't want to be that. So wear makeup. It does miracles, miracles."

He also has a warning for wives. "When you push him away, pretend you're asleep, wear your body armor to bed, or your grandma's nighty passed down to the second or third generation, that puts the fire out and his needs aren't met. ... And if you're like that, your man still has that need. He can't deny God made him that way. Your man still has that need, and he has to decide something. Am I going to stay in a starvation diet? Am I going to look elsewhere for that need to be met? Or am I going to live miserable for the rest of my dying days?"

The sermon was picked up by many people on Facebook, who zinged Clark for degrading women, as well as his own weight, and urged the public to "report" their concerns on First General's Facebook page. The church's Facebook page has since been unpublished.

But the backlash was furious as national and alternative media including Newsweek, the New York Post and the Daily Mail published stories on the brouhaha. Messages left on Pastor Clark's cellphone for comment were not returned.

Clark was publicly censored by General Baptist Ministries, the national headquarters of General Baptist congregations. The Poplar Bluff-based headquarters wrote on its Facebook page that Clark had resigned as moderator of a planned July 2022 Generation Association of General Baptist meeting.

The ministry said Clark's comments were "not consistent with the positions and values of General Baptists," and its executive committee recommended the "Council of Associations and the MoArk Presbytery research the statements and take appropriate action."

"General Baptists believe that every woman was created in the image of God, and they should be valued for that reason. Furthermore, we believe that all individuals regardless of any other factors are so loved by God that Christ died for them," the statement read.

David Blalock, chairman of the deacons board at First General in Malden, said in a phone conversation Thursday, "We released a statement, and that's all the comment I'm going to make. We're still trying to figure everything out." The church's website announced Tuesday that Clark was taking a "leave of absence and is seeking professional counseling."

While church leaders remained reticent, tongues were wagging in Malden, a rural outpost where the local Rhodes convenience store sign boasts "fried pies are back'' and Ernie's Country Kitchen stops serving at 2 p.m.