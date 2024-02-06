Past Rowdy the Redhawk mascot's identity revealed

After five years hyping up the crowd, pre-game Pibb Extra and being super slick with the ladies, Rowdy is ready to retire his tail-feathers and take off the mask to reveal his true identity.

The identity of Rowdy always has been a mystery, a mystery only a few people have had the honor of knowing -- until now.

"It's utmost importance to keep your identity a secret. You want people to look at you and think, 'He's Rowdy the Redhawk. He's No. 1,'" the undisclosed Rowdy said.

The thing is, the man behind the mask wasn't a lay-low kind of guy at all. He was a prominent figure on campus, and a familiar face to many.

This familiar face hiding behind the beak of Rowdy was known to the sports-loving crowd as the "fat-legged Rowdy who loves to dance."

Southeast Arrow

They had no idea they were cheering alongside the alter-ego of Nik Weber.

"A couple people in my fraternity, my best friend, and my parents were the only people that knew," Weber said.

Weber played the role of Rowdy from 2012 until his graduation in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in English.

As Rowdy, Weber said he was given the opportunity to serve as a prominent figure in the community, and was able to bring a sense of joy to everyone he encountered. Rowdy brought fun, pride and ownership to the community with his lively persona and exposed Weber to experiences he would never have had, Weber said.

"Rowdy is cool, super slick, a lot of fun, spunky. He likes to be in your face and loves getting hype," Weber said.