Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, Oct. 1, to celebrate the grand opening of its new terminal and the introduction of a new daily flight service to Chicago by Contour Airlines. The event, scheduled for 10 a.m., marks a milestone for the airport and the surrounding communities, enhancing travel options and service quality.
The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, formerly known as Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, has a storied history dating back to its establishment in the 1940s.
The new terminal, which opened on Aug. 22, features modern amenities designed to improve the passenger experience. The facility includes spacious waiting areas, upgraded security checkpoints, and a new Pilot House restaurant.
In addition to the new terminal, the airport is launching a new flight service to Chicago, replacing the previous route to Nashville. The service will operate daily. Contour Airlines, which operates the flights, has negotiated code share partnerships with both United Airlines and American Airlines, meaning passengers can check their bags and pick them up at final destination if flying with one of those carriers or their larger group of partners.
Check back later today for coverage of the official ribbon cutting, press conference, and more photos of the new terminal.
