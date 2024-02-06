All sections
October 1, 2024
Passengers gather for flight to Chicago from new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport celebrates the grand opening of its new terminal and launches a daily flight service to Chicago, marking a milestone for the community.
In addition to the new terminal, the airport is launching a new flight service to Chicago, replacing the previous route to Nashville. The service will operate daily.
In addition to the new terminal, the airport is launching a new flight service to Chicago, replacing the previous route to Nashville. The service will operate daily.Southeast Missourian photo.
The new terminal, which opened on Aug. 22, features modern amenities designed to improve the passenger experience.
The new terminal, which opened on Aug. 22, features modern amenities designed to improve the passenger experience.Southeast Missourian photo
Helping with the opening, Haley Taylor and Haley Briscoe of Bold Marketing.
Helping with the opening, Haley Taylor and Haley Briscoe of Bold Marketing.Southeast Missourian photo.
Media at the ribbon cutting event.
Media at the ribbon cutting event.Southeast Missourian photo.
Matt Chaifetz of Contour Airlines and newly appointed Airport Manager JoJo Stuart.
Matt Chaifetz of Contour Airlines and newly appointed Airport Manager JoJo Stuart.Southeast Missourian photo.
The facility includes spacious waiting areas, upgraded security checkpoints, and a new Pilot House restaurant.
The facility includes spacious waiting areas, upgraded security checkpoints, and a new Pilot House restaurant.Southeast Missourian photo.
The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, formerly known as Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, has a storied history dating back to its establishment in the 1940s.
The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, formerly known as Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, has a storied history dating back to its establishment in the 1940s.Southeast Missourian photo.
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the grand opening of its new terminal and the introduction of a new flight service.
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the grand opening of its new terminal and the introduction of a new flight service.
FLYCGI branding on the entrance of the new airport.
FLYCGI branding on the entrance of the new airport.
Brett Buerck of Perryville and newly appointed Airport Manager JoJo Stuart stand in front of a historical timelines of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, formerly known as Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport.
Brett Buerck of Perryville and newly appointed Airport Manager JoJo Stuart stand in front of a historical timelines of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, formerly known as Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport.
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, Oct. 1, to celebrate the grand opening of its new terminal and the introduction of a new daily flight service to Chicago by Contour Airlines. The event, scheduled for 10 a.m., marks a milestone for the airport and the surrounding communities, enhancing travel options and service quality.

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, formerly known as Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, has a storied history dating back to its establishment in the 1940s.

The New Terminal

The new terminal, which opened on Aug. 22, features modern amenities designed to improve the passenger experience. The facility includes spacious waiting areas, upgraded security checkpoints, and a new Pilot House restaurant.

New Flight Service

In addition to the new terminal, the airport is launching a new flight service to Chicago, replacing the previous route to Nashville. The service will operate daily. Contour Airlines, which operates the flights, has negotiated code share partnerships with both United Airlines and American Airlines, meaning passengers can check their bags and pick them up at final destination if flying with one of those carriers or their larger group of partners.

For related stories, see Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings, Big changes at Cape airport point to continued growth, and Cape airport’s new terminal expected to open Aug. 22; grand opening set for Oct. 1

Check back later today for coverage of the official ribbon cutting, press conference, and more photos of the new terminal.

