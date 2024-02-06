All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 22, 2021

Party at Kennett American Legion turns deadly

KENNETT, Mo. — One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in Kennett, police said Sunday. KAIT-TV reported officers found the five victims at the American Legion building following the report of the shooting before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Two people were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau in critical condition. Two other victims were being treated at local hospitals. ...

Associated Press and Delta Dunklin Democrat
story image illustation

KENNETT, Mo. — One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in Kennett, police said Sunday.

KAIT-TV reported officers found the five victims at the American Legion building following the report of the shooting before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two people were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau in critical condition. Two other victims were being treated at local hospitals.

No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The American Legion Post 66 building is near the Delta Fairgrounds in Kennett. The building is available to rent, and Kennett Mayor Chancellor Wayne told the Delta Dunklin Democrat a private party was being held there Saturday night.

Police said no additional details on the shooting were available Sunday morning. A man who answered one phone number for the American Legion post Sunday said he didn’t know anything about the shooting, before hanging up. There was no immediate response to a message left by The Associated Press at a second phone number for the facility.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office are helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting may contact the Kennett Police Department at (573) 888-4622 or Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. David Patton at (573) 840-9500.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 14
Republicans win 218 US House seats, giving Donald Trump and ...
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 12
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on ch...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy