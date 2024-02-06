Party at Kennett American Legion turns deadly

KENNETT, Mo. — One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in Kennett, police said Sunday.

KAIT-TV reported officers found the five victims at the American Legion building following the report of the shooting before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two people were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau in critical condition. Two other victims were being treated at local hospitals.

No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.