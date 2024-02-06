Party at Kennett American Legion turns deadly

KENNETT, Mo. — One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in Kennett, police said Sunday.
KAIT-TV reported officers found the five victims at the American Legion building following the report of the shooting before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Two people were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau in critical condition. Two other victims were being treated at local hospitals.
No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.
The American Legion Post 66 building is near the Delta Fairgrounds in Kennett. The building is available to rent, and Kennett Mayor Chancellor Wayne told the Delta Dunklin Democrat a private party was being held there Saturday night.
Police said no additional details on the shooting were available Sunday morning. A man who answered one phone number for the American Legion post Sunday said he didn’t know anything about the shooting, before hanging up. There was no immediate response to a message left by The Associated Press at a second phone number for the facility.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office are helping with the investigation.
Anyone with information concerning the shooting may contact the Kennett Police Department at (573) 888-4622 or Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. David Patton at (573) 840-9500.
