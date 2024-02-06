A water line break closed parts of West Rodney Drive near Adeline Avenue and Lear Drive on Friday, Jan. 31.
Alliance Water Resources local manager Jonathan Ridings said it was 6-inch cast iron water main that broke, but it's unknown what exactly caused it. He said officials are not expecting a boil water advisory to be issued but wasn't sure if that would stay that way.
"But most likely, we'll be able to keep it all pressurized and fix it," Ridings said. "If something were to change, we'd let the public know right away."
The City of Cape Girardeau Facebook page states officials would update the website if a boil water advisory needed to be issued.
