NewsJanuary 31, 2025

Parts of West Rodney Drive close due to water main break, no boil advisory expected

A water line break on West Rodney Drive near Adeline Ave has closed the area. Crews are working to fix the issue, with no boil water advisory expected yet. Updates will be provided as needed.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Workers take a break from addressing a water main break on West Rodney Drive as they wait for Ameren to arrive to check on a unmarked gas line sticking up out of the water on Friday, Jan. 31.
Workers take a break from addressing a water main break on West Rodney Drive as they wait for Ameren to arrive to check on a unmarked gas line sticking up out of the water on Friday, Jan. 31.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

A water line break closed parts of West Rodney Drive near Adeline Avenue and Lear Drive on Friday, Jan. 31.

Alliance Water Resources local manager Jonathan Ridings said it was 6-inch cast iron water main that broke, but it's unknown what exactly caused it. He said officials are not expecting a boil water advisory to be issued but wasn't sure if that would stay that way.

"But most likely, we'll be able to keep it all pressurized and fix it," Ridings said. "If something were to change, we'd let the public know right away."

The City of Cape Girardeau Facebook page states officials would update the website if a boil water advisory needed to be issued.

