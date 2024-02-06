Partisan tensions flare on Missouri redistricting panels

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Partisan tensions have been flaring on a pair of commissions in charge of redrawing Missouri's state House and Senate districts, with Democrats and Republicans at odds over their interactions with the public.

The disagreements have raised questions about whether the panels will be able to find consensus by a Dec. 23 deadline to adopt tentative maps.

Three months after the U.S. Census Bureau released new population data, officials in about half the states already have passed new voting maps for their U.S. House or state legislative districts. In Missouri, however, there's not much to show.

Missouri's eight U.S. House districts will be redrawn by state lawmakers, who can't act until their session starts in January. The separate bipartisan commissions responsible for reshaping the state's 163 House districts and 34 Senate districts have been marred by partisan squabbling over whether to post draft maps online and continue accepting public comment.

So far, Missouri's redistricting effort appears to be "yet another process that has fallen victim to political polarization," said Peverill Squire, a political scientist at the University of Missouri.

Redistricting, which occurs after each census, can carry significant consequences. Parties that draw favorable districts can cement legislative majorities to raise or cut taxes and pass laws on contentious issues such as abortion, climate change and gun rights.

Politicians across the U.S. this year have been gerrymandering -- drawing districts that either pack voters of the opposing party into a few districts or split them among multiple ones to dilute their influence. Republicans have done so in such states as North Carolina and Texas and Democrats have done it in Illinois and Oregon.

In states using politically balanced commissions, agreement has been difficult. Panels in Virginia and Washington failed to adopt maps by deadlines. A bipartisan commission in New York also has splintered along partisan lines.

Under a constitutional amendment approved by voters last year, Missouri's House and Senate districts are being drawn by two 20-person commissions consisting of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans. Commissioners listened to dozens of people at hearings held across the state and received scores of written comments.