A federal, wrongful-death lawsuit against embattled Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and others could be settled in June, court records show.

Federal Judge John Ross has scheduled a hearing on the proposed settlement for 4 p.m. June 18 at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

Plaintiffs are seeking a total settlement of $270,000 in connection with the death of Mississippi County Detention Center inmate Somer Nunnally in 2015. She died after less than 14 hours in custody, the suit states.

Hutcheson, who faces numerous unrelated criminal charges in his role as sheriff and is no longer running the sheriffï¿½s department, was jail administrator at the time of the incident.

The suit claimed jailers did not offer proper medical care for the 21-year-old Nunnally during an overdose and let her die in her cell.

According to the suit, a video shows a jailer laughing at the woman at different points in the night and demonstrates she cried out for medical help an hour before she was found dead.

The suit was filed on behalf of the womanï¿½s two young children by the childrenï¿½s father, Devin Arnold. Michelle Nunnally, the mother of the deceased inmate, was later added as an intervenor in the case.

Both Arnold and Michelle Nunnally stated in a court document the proposed settlement is ï¿½fair and reasonable.ï¿½

The suit alleges jailers who worked for then-jail administrator Hutcheson and Charleston, Missouri, police officers failed to provide adequate medical care to inmate Somer Nunnally.

It alleges two counts of federal civil-rights violations and one count of wrongful death. The suit seeks ï¿½fair and reasonable damagesï¿½ as well as punitive damages.

Named as defendants besides Hutcheson are the county government, then-Sheriff Keith Moore, detention officers Josh Cooper, Sally Gammons Yanez and Chris Wooten, The City of Charleston and Charleston public-safety director Robert Hearnes and officers Curtis Arnold, James Williams and Brent Douglas.

The proposed settlement, outlined in a recent court filing, calls for the city of Charleston to pay $75,000 and Mississippi County to pay $195,000, according to court records.

The defendants have denied they were negligent ï¿½or at faultï¿½ in the death of Somer Nunnally.

According to the lawsuit, Nunnally had purchased prescription narcotics and/or other pills illegally before her arrest and had ingested ï¿½a large number of pillsï¿½ before the officer arrived on the scene.

Nunnally was arrested about 6:25 p.m. May 2, 2015, after the vehicle she was driving ran over a trash can.

She then was taken to the Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, to have blood drawn to aid in prosecution of the case, the suit states.

At 8:40 p.m., she was taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center. Officer Williams, who took her to the jail, ï¿½was aware of Ms. Nunnallyï¿½s severe level of intoxication and dangerous condition,ï¿½ according to the lawsuit.

Jail staffers also were aware of Nunnallyï¿½s condition, the suit alleges.

The complaint describes Nunnallyï¿½s hours as recorded on surveillance video.