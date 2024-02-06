All sections
NewsJuly 25, 2023

Part of North West End Boulevard to close intermittently

Cape Girardeau city officials are warning of the intermittent closure of North West End Boulevard between New Madrid and Rose streets as work begins in the final section of the West End project. Work along the project is ongoing with construction approaching New Madrid from the north...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini

Cape Girardeau city officials are warning of the intermittent closure of North West End Boulevard between New Madrid and Rose streets as work begins in the final section of the West End project.

Work along the project is ongoing with construction approaching New Madrid from the north.

Drivers are urged to use caution around workers, detours and construction sites.

The West End Boulevard TTF 5 Project will widen the current street, add sidewalks and improve stormwater drainage between Rose and Bertling streets.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau website, West End between Rose and New Madrid will receive two 12-foot driving lanes, two 5.5-foot bike lanes, one 6-foot sidewalk on the west side and one 12-foot parking lane on the east side.

West End between New Madrid and Bertling will receive two 12-foot driving lanes, bike lane sharrows in the 12-foot driving lane, 8-foot sidewalk on the west side and 12-foot parking lane on the east side.

This $4.6 million project is funded by:

  • Transportation Trust Fund 2010 — $650,000
  • Transportation Trust Fund 2015 — $2,950,000
  • Sewer funds — $400,000
  • Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax 2 — $600,000

The Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) is a transportation sales tax (half-cent per dollar spent) approved by voters of Cape Girardeau every five years since 1995. All TTF revenue goes into a fund solely used to complete identified street repair and transportation improvement projects.

The project is anticipated to be substantially complete by October.

