Part of Main Street to be closed for construction

A construction project on South Main Street in Cape Girardeau will lead to a portion of it being closed at Independence Street starting next week.

Justin Kitchell, project manager at GWS Contractors, said a crew will be placing a new fire service tap to the water main at Morning Star Behavioral Associates, 1 S. Main St. The project will begin Monday. Kitchell said he expects the project to be complete by Aug. 15 but could be finished Aug. 19 pending weather delays.