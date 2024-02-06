Part of Main Street to be closed for construction

A construction project on South Main Street in Cape Girardeau will lead to a portion of it being closed at Independence Street starting next week.
Justin Kitchell, project manager at GWS Contractors, said a crew will be placing a new fire service tap to the water main at Morning Star Behavioral Associates, 1 S. Main St. The project will begin Monday. Kitchell said he expects the project to be complete by Aug. 15 but could be finished Aug. 19 pending weather delays.
The intersection will remain open and detours will be posted, according to a news release from Nicolette Brennan, the city's public information officer, on the closure.
"The public is advised to use caution but also continue supporting local businesses in the affected area," Brennan said in the release.
Construction, which began in the spring, is part of ongoing renovations at what will be Morning Star's new location.
