Part of Lexington Ave. will be totally closed Monday for paving

Several blocks of Lexington Avenue will be closed entirely to through-traffic Monday to allow a contractor to pave the street with asphalt, city engineer Casey Brunke said.

Asphalt overlay work on Lexington Avenue will extend from Sherwood Drive to Cape Rock Drive, city officials said in a news release.

Paving operations are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and be completed by that evening, she said. All through-traffic will need to use alternate routes, Brunke said.

"The detour on Cape Rock Drive and Perryville Road is in place and can be used to bypass the construction," city officials said in a news release.