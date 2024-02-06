Parson's plan for Missouri adult tuition grants questioned

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to offer scholarships for adults to study high-demand fields received bipartisan pushback from state senators Tuesday.

Members of the Senate Education Committee questioned whether a new scholarship is needed, why the state should pay for job training and which programs would be covered.

The skepticism among lawmakers could signal trouble for one of Parson's priorities for the 2019 legislative session, which runs through mid-May.

At issue is $22 million in "Fast-Track" workforce grants to cover tuition for adults older than 25 who have household adjusted gross incomes of less than $80,000. The grants could be used only for those pursuing degrees, certificates or credentials in careers in high need of trained workers.

"It's certainly being fast-tracked, and I'm not sure it's well thought out," Sen. Bob Onder, a Lake St. Louis Republican, said after the hearing.

Parson pitched the idea during his first State of the State speech earlier this month as part of his focus on workforce development. Republican Sen. Gary Romine of Farmington sponsored the bill debated in committee Tuesday.

Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones said the governor is "excited that the Legislature is taking quick action" and he "encourages dialogue" from lawmakers.