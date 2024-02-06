Parson weighs special session to respond to Biden COVID plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is considering calling a special legislative session to challenge President Joe Biden's plan to require COVID-19 vaccination or testing for many workers.

Parson told the Kansas City Star in an interview Friday that Missouri will oppose the White House initiative on “multiple fronts.” He didn't elaborate but left open the possibility of a special session.

“I don’t plan on letting that happen in Missouri,” Parson said of the mandate-or-testing proposals. “I think the president is totally wrong on the policy he’s setting forth.”

Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.

The U.S. is still struggling to curb the surging delta variant of the coronavirus, which is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.

Rep. Tony Lovasco, O’Fallon Republican, wrote to Parson asking that legislators be allowed to address the Biden plan. He said the president's plan demands an “immediate response.”