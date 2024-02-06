Parson wants prescription monitoring bill this session

ST. LOUIS -- The long-futile effort seeking a statewide prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri now has a prominent advocate -- Gov. Mike Parson.

The Republican governor met Wednesday with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, doctors and other health leaders to discuss ways to combat the lingering opioid epidemic. Parson made it clear at a news conference that high on his priority list is ending Missouri's status as the only state without a prescription drug monitoring program.

Parson said he hopes to have a bill on his desk by the end of next year's legislative session.

"You've got new leadership in the House of Representative, you've got new leadership in the Senate, you've got a different governor that's in place right now so I think there's an opportunity," said Parson, who took office in June following the resignation of Eric Greitens .

Prescription drug monitoring programs allow doctors and pharmacists to track a patient's prescription history. The goal is to prevent "doctor shopping," where opioid abusers go from doctor to doctor to get new drugs to feed their addictions.

Krewson, a Democrat, cited the toll of opioid overdoses and deaths across St. Louis, the state and the country. She said she was "very, very excited" by Parson's support for a monitoring program.