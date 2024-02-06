Parson visits Fort D for Bicentennial Tour

Gov. Mike Parson visited and toured Fort D Historic Site on Monday in Cape Girardeau as part of his statewide Bicentennial Tour celebrating the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s statehood.

Also in attendance were Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. and Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox. After a welcome from Fox, Limbaugh spoke about the history of Missouri and Fort D.

“This is a monument to and a commemoration of Cape Girardeau’s participation in the Civil War, the consequences of which slavery was abolished from this nation,” Limbaugh said.

He explained Fort D was one of four forts in Cape Girardeau made to protect the city from Confederates during the Civil War, about 40 years after Missouri entered the United States as a slave state so Maine could enter as a free state.

Parson acknowledged Limbaugh’s speech and said, “The one thing the bicentennial represents, why I have been out here trying to promote it across the state, is because the bicentennial reflects all of us that are here today. It’s about our past — good, bad or indifferent. We all need to know where we came from, where we’ve been, and why we’re here today ... and to be able to really emphasize why Missouri values are so important.”