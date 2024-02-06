Gov. Mike Parson made two stops Wednesday in Southeast Missouri.

The chief executive of the state stopped at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville before traveling to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office in Jackson as part of his tour this week focusing on veterans and public safety.

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, as well as Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Charlie Herbst and Sandy Karsten, director of the state Department of Public Safety, gave brief remarks before turning the podium over to Parson, who touted new state allocations for public safety and discussed the value of local public safety entities.

Parson, a former longtime sheriff, said he understands what local law enforcement goes through and the struggles they face, specifically the stigma around mental health.

"We don't like talking about mental health too much, we don't like talking about counseling too much," Parson said of law enforcement.

Parson added that officers and the people they are dealing with need mental health assistance, which is why, he said, the state has record investments in mental health allocated in the 2023 budget.

The state Department of Mental Health was allocated more than $3.4 billion in the most recent budget signed by Parson, a 23% increase from the previous year. The governor said the goal of the funding is to get more people with mental health issues out of jails and into treatment facilities.

Parson went on in his remarks to discuss the various partnerships between state and local agencies to help with public safety.

"I'm never a big fan of just being a handout, so I'll tell you that right now," Parson said. "I'm a lot more about 'hand up', so if you want to partner with me, I'm all about partnership."

Parson added, "the days of just giving stuff away is probably over" but that exceptions would be made if he was giving local agencies the tools to succeed.