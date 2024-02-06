Parson: Vaccine brings hope but the 'fight is not over'

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is gaining momentum as Missouri's coronavirus cases and hospitalizations begin to stabilize and extra health care workers arrive to provide relief, Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday.

But Parson stressed, with case volumes still high, "this fight is not over."

"We must continue to social distancing, we must wear a mask, minimize travel and avoid large gatherings," he added. "It is these actions combined with the vaccine that will get us through this."

So far, the state has received 314,000 vaccine doses, said Missouri's health director, Dr. Randall Williams, with 66,000 administered as of Tuesday. The first doses were given to health care workers; vaccinations of long-term care residents and staff didn't start until Monday when Walgreens and CVS Health began administering them.

"It is just a joyous occasion to be able to deliver the vaccine to those people who are the most vulnerable," he said, adding at least one person in nearly every ZIP code in the state has been vaccinated.