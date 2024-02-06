Parson urges Missourians to support state-based businesses

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday continued his optimistic message about the state's reaction to the coronavirus pandemic and urged state residents to return to work if possible and support Missouri-based businesses.

A day after Parson's statewide "stay-at-home" order expired and some businesses reopened, the governor encouraged Missourians to "safely re-engage in the economy" by supporting businesses while also continuing social distancing and safety measures.

"It is such a crucial time in our state," Parson said. "Now is the time we really need to support one another and support those mom-and-pop stores on Main Street, and really make an effort to go out there and keep our economy going."

Parson spoke after Missouri announced it had 8,916 confirmed COVID-19 cases, compared to 8,754 Monday. There have been 377 deaths, up 19 from the 358 reported Monday. The newly reported deaths include some that occurred May 1 to 3 but were not already included in the count.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the number of confirmed cases because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

A sharp spike in confirmed cases in recent days was caused in part by mass testing of employees, including those without symptoms, at the Triumph Foods pork processing plant in St. Joseph, as well as increased testing at long-term care facilities and other locations, according to state health director Dr. Randall Williams.

The state health department said Tuesday it has tested 2,367 Triumph Foods workers. Testing last week of workers showing no coronavirus symptoms found 412, or 17.4%, were infected. About three dozen workers with symptoms also tested positive.

State officials have not recommended closure of the plant. Workers who tested positive have been told to isolate and not return to work for 10 days.

When asked what he would tell workers at meatpacking plants who are afraid to return to work, the governor said he hoped the companies were doing all they could to protect their workers and noted state testing has helped identify people who should not be working.