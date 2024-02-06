Parson tries to reassure as coronavirus cases continue to climb

ST. LOUIS -- Gov. Mike Parson sought to reassure Missourians about the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday as the state reported 888 new confirmed cases, its second largest single-day increase.

"WE ARE NOT DEFENSELESS AGAINST COVID-19," Parson, a Republican, said in a tweet. "We are much better prepared now to deal with the virus than we were in March. We know more about the virus. We know how to box-in outbreaks. We have accelerated testing and our health care system is stable."

His tweet came as the number of new cases rose Wednesday to 29,714, up nearly 18% from a week ago. The only other day with a bigger jump was Tuesday, when 936 new cases were added to the total.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also reported the number of deaths rose by 10 to 1,103.