Parson touts virus handling during State of State address

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson in his State of the State speech Wednesday touted his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, even as an outbreak among lawmakers forced him to break tradition and switch the venue for his address.

"Time and time again, our administration has addressed the challenges of our communities and our state head on rather than leaving them for another day, another administration, or another generation," Parson said.

Parson had been scheduled to deliver the annual speech in the House chamber -- as is tradition -- with senators, judges and other executive officials joining him there.

But Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones said the governor's office was informed Wednesday morning by the House he could not use the chamber because of COVID-19 concerns. Instead, the governor delivered his speech in the Senate, which is smaller than the House chamber.

Republican leaders of the state House and Senate said in a joint statement meeting in the upper chamber would ensure proper social distancing, although many guests in the galleries sat next to each other.

Not all senators wore masks while watching his speech on the Senate floor and many guests sitting in the Senate gallery didn't either. Masks are not required in Missouri.

The House canceled all of its work last week following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among members, but it returned to work this week. The Senate has remained in session, though Sen. Andrew Koenig said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and a couple other senators are quarantining.

Gov. Mike Parson greets lawmakers as he enters the Senate chamber to deliver the State of the State address Wednesday in Jefferson City, Missouri. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press

Senate Democratic Minority Leader John Rizzo in a statement said Parson has grossly mismanaged the pandemic and decried him for not giving his address virtually.

"The Governor's desire to give a big speech in-person is about vanity and optics," Rizzo said. "He could easily give this address online from his office without putting anyone else's health at risk."

In his speech, Parson said his administration shipped more than 2 million gowns, 18 million gloves, 8 million surgical masks, 5 million N95 masks and 1 million face shields to health care workers since the virus first hit the state last year.

He praised the state's vaccine rollout plan in his speech and said more than 400,000 doses have been administered in the state so far.