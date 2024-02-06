Parson to divert doses from pharmacies to boost vaccine rate

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson plans to divert thousands of unused doses of COVID-19 vaccine from CVS and Walgreens pharmacies to other state-enrolled vaccinators in Missouri to help the slower-than-expected vaccination process, his spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Kelli Jones said the administration has requested the return of 25,000 doses from CVS and Walgreens, which would then be re-routed to county health departments, medical hospitals and clinics, and hundreds of other state-approved vaccinators.

CVS and Walgreens were tasked with providing vaccinations at long-term care facilities under a Trump administration plan unveiled in December. Jones said Missouri's new plan won't affect shots for workers and residents at those facilities that have been ravaged by COVID-19.

"Our objective, though, is for those vaccines allocated in Missouri to be administered into people's arms, and we're kind of disappointed how that federal pharmacy program has gone," Jones said.

The pace of vaccinations has been slower than anticipated throughout the country. President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised a roughly 16% increase in vaccine deliveries to states over the next three weeks, saying states in have been left guessing how much vaccine they will have from one week to the next. Biden said the federal government expects to provide enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the early fall.

According to data posted Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missouri ranks last among states when it comes to the percentage of residents who have received an initial vaccine dose. Parson unveiled a new state-run vaccination data website Tuesday, citing concerns about the CDC data.

"After a call with other governors, I can tell you that Missouri is not alone in our frustration on how vaccination data is being reported by the CDC," Parson said in a news release. "I and many other governors expressed concern that vaccination data from the CDC is being misrepresented and does not fully reflect the situations we are seeing at the state level.