Parson threatens veto of police reform bill over subpoenas

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The fate of a wide-ranging law enforcement reform bill was in question Tuesday after Gov. Mike Parson threatened to veto it over a provision giving lawmakers the power to issue subpoenas requiring people to testify before legislative committees.

A person who fails to appear before a committee or to produce required documents could be prosecuted.

Parson said the provision gives lawmakers too much power, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Other provisions in the bill would ban police from using chokeholds, allow weapons in places of worship and crack down on protesters who block roadways.