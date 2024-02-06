All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 30, 2018

Parson signs Missouri budget that boosts school funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson has signed a $28.6 billion budget that increases funding for K-12 schools and generally holds steady the amount going to higher education. Parson announced Friday he approved the budget passed by the Legislature for the 2019 fiscal year starting Sunday. He made 21 line-item vetoes totaling about $12 million, mainly to new or expanded programs...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson has signed a $28.6 billion budget that increases funding for K-12 schools and generally holds steady the amount going to higher education.

Parson announced Friday he approved the budget passed by the Legislature for the 2019 fiscal year starting Sunday. He made 21 line-item vetoes totaling about $12 million, mainly to new or expanded programs.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Republican governor also announced he had released all the spending restrictions former Gov. Eric Greitens had placed on the 2018 budget amid concerns revenue would fall short of projections.

State Budget director Dan Haug said revenue is up by about 5 percent over last year, which is now better than expected. But he said it's too late to spend the $195 million that's been released.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy