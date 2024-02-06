Parson signs Missouri budget that boosts school funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson has signed a $28.6 billion budget that increases funding for K-12 schools and generally holds steady the amount going to higher education.
Parson announced Friday he approved the budget passed by the Legislature for the 2019 fiscal year starting Sunday. He made 21 line-item vetoes totaling about $12 million, mainly to new or expanded programs.
The Republican governor also announced he had released all the spending restrictions former Gov. Eric Greitens had placed on the 2018 budget amid concerns revenue would fall short of projections.
State Budget director Dan Haug said revenue is up by about 5 percent over last year, which is now better than expected. But he said it's too late to spend the $195 million that's been released.
