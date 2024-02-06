Parson signs first 5 bills as governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Friday signed his first five bills into law since taking office, including one exempting small farms from parts of the state's clean water law.

The legislation said farms would not need a permit to allow water from their property to run into the state's waterways, whether from irrigation or precipitation. The exemption would not apply to larger farms, and the Department of Natural Resources would still be allowed to intervene to stop pollution.

The law also restricts the department from applying new regulations to certain landfills with coal ash, a toxic byproduct of coal plants, unless it has data confirming there is an "imminent threat" to people or the environment.

When a version of the coal ash proposal was debated on the House floor, some lawmakers criticized it as a potential threat to Missouri's groundwater. Proponents responded the changes removed needless regulation and still provided multiple ways for the department to fight pollution.