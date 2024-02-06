Parson signs bill requiring online sales tax collection

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed a bill to require out-of-state online stores to collect sales taxes on purchases made by Missouri residents starting in 2023.

Missouri is the last state with a sales tax to approve such a requirement. Buyers are still required to pay that tax, but many people don’t know that, and it’s challenging to enforce without the help of retailers.

Bipartisan proponents of the new law have argued it’s unfair local Missouri stores are required to charge sales taxes while some out-of-state online retailers have been able to avoid collecting the tax.

“It’s a big deal for small businesses, especially after everything we’ve been through in this crisis over the last 15 to 16 months,” Parson said, referencing the hit local businesses suffered because of the coronavirus pandemic.